Widline Cadet delves into the past to unpack the present

In her essay, The Site of Memory (1995), the late American novelist Toni Morrison (1931-2019) describes the liminal space between truth and fact and how “the act of imagination is bound up with memory”. “All water has a perfect memory,” she writes, “and is forever trying to get back to where it was.” The sentiment sits at the core of Widline Cadet’s work. The New York-based artist was born in Haiti and, in 2002, emigrated to the United States. She employs her photographic practice to grapple with the fragmented nature of the diasporic experience and the notion of home.

Drawing from personal history, Cadet explores the psychological landscape of the self throughout her practice. The artist conceived of her first series Home Bodies (2013–ongoing) to honour her family and build a visual history of their lineage in Haiti. As the work evolved, Cadet also began tackling ideas of statelessness and nationalism, confronting the fraught tension between the public and personal. Meanwhile, in Seremoni Disparisyon (Ritual [Dis]Appearance) (2017–ongoing), she turns the camera on herself, exploring notions of visibility and Black feminine interiority. Throughout both series, Cadet unpicks ideas of belonging, multiplicity and the fragility of memory. “The longer I live in the US, the more I feel like I have disappeared into another me,” Cadet shares. “I’m interested in exploring all of these versions of myself. Thinking about how I can picture home in Haiti when I don’t have access to it, or how I can access myself when I don’t have all of the information, which has added to me being the person I am.”