Young people, for whom socialising is everything, have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic. For those who were already struggling – falling behind at school; going hungry at home – their problems were severely exacerbated. Children whose parents are out of work are less likely to have access to resources that help them learn from home, such as computers, apps and tutors. Foodbank charity the Trussell Trust reported a 95 percent increase in food parcels given to households with children in April 2020, compared with April 2019. Largely thanks to Manchester United and England player Marcus Rashford, such instances of child food poverty have been forced into the public eye. To inspire their participants, FBB points to Rashford, and other players like him, as an example of channeling one’s frustrations into constructive change, instead of giving up, or checking out.

Accompanying Barros’ images are quotes from the teenagers themselves about what they missed in their time apart. “I missed always having someone to talk to; asking about their day and just having a small conversation,” says Arya, 15. “I missed the worldies we used to score over the park,” says Fernando, 15. Turaine, also 15, missed “the banter we could share and the good energy that surrounded us. It goes to show that friends are an important part of a happy life.”

“The work FBB does with kids is incredible,” says Barros. “You can see the positive impact their programs have had on kids’ mental health and self-esteem. I just wish we had them at my school when I was growing up.”