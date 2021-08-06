Life after displacement: Rich Wiles’ four year collaboration with the al-Hindawi family

The same is true of his project with the al-Hindawis, who he became close friends with as it progressed. “I am not a photojournalist, I don’t necessarily believe that I have to be detached from a story. In fact, it is probably the opposite of that,” he says. “It is clear that my relationship with Rami and Ruba has influenced the type of photographs that have gone into the exhibition.”

Indeed, many are taken by family members themselves. The girls play with a dog as the sun sets in a neighbour’s garden; the boys lie beneath a bed transfixed to a touchscreen tablet. Others date from their time in Syria. One is of Hanan, the older of the two girls, when she was still a baby. Her own, more recent, handwriting is overlaid: “We was in Homs then we whent to Lebonan because there was a fite in Syria and after we wanted to go back but the fire didn’t stop.”

“Photography is not just a thing that is done by ‘photographers’,” says Wiles. “These family pictures are part of their story. They have been sent to relatives overseas via Whatsapp, and are a vital way of communicating. They may not be purists’ photographs, and they may not be images that can be blown up printed huge on a gallery wall – but they do say something of the importance of photography.”

For the viewer, the family photos evoke an intimacy that is measured but nonetheless disarming. Wiles hopes they will prompt visitors to “just stop and think, and to form their own opinions about issues of displacement directly from people who have got lived experience of it”. Especially, he adds, after the febrile political atmosphere that has surrounded immigration in recent years. “I hope the family’s voices will directly emanate out through this work,” he adds. “For me, that is the most important thing.”