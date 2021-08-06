<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" alt="fbpx" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=473714806349872&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Join Us

Over 50 portraits showcase the histories and legacies of Holocaust survivors

View Gallery 9 Photos
1854 Photography
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Over 50 portraits showcase the histories and legacies of Holocaust survivors

Sigi Ciffer was born in Hungary in 1925. During the war he was made a slave labourer in Mauthausen concentration camp in Austria and was the only person from his family to survive. In 1946 came to the UK, with £10 from the Red Cross to his name. He has two sons, one daughter and nine grandchildren. © Tom Hunter.

Source:
1854 Photography
Over 50 portraits showcase the histories and legacies of Holocaust survivors

Renate Collins, born in Prague in 1933, lost 65 members of her family in the Holocaust. Today, she wears one ring from her mother and one from her grandmother: both smuggled out of camps in loaves of bread. © Michelle Sank.

Source:
1854 Photography
Over 50 portraits showcase the histories and legacies of Holocaust survivors

John Hajdu was born in Budapest, Hungary, 1937. In 1944 his mother was removed to a concentration camp. He survived the horrific conditions of the Budapest ghetto and was freed by the Soviet army. He moved to Vienna where he queued outside the British embassy for hours to get permission to emigrate to the UK. He arrived in England in 1957 where he worked in the hotel and tourism industry. He married and has one daughter, one son and four grandchildren. © Jillian Edelstein.

Source:
1854 Photography
Over 50 portraits showcase the histories and legacies of Holocaust survivors

Freddie Knoller was born in 1921 in Vienna. In 1938 he left to live as a refugee in Belgium and France. He moved to London and started a family in the 1950s. Freddie was photographed at home on his 100th Birthday with his wife Freda, his daughters Susie and Marcia and his grandson Nadav. Freddie still plays the cello. © Frederic Aranda.

Source:
1854 Photography
Over 50 portraits showcase the histories and legacies of Holocaust survivors

Harry Olmer was born in Poland in 1927. In 1942, the Nazis made him a slave labourer in a munitions factory before he was moved to Buchenwald concentration camp and Theresienstadt Ghetto. He was liberated by the Red Army in 1945. Harry came to Windermere with the Central British Fund for German Jewry then on to Glasgow where he trained as a dentist. © Tom-Hunter.

Source:
1854 Photography
Over 50 portraits showcase the histories and legacies of Holocaust survivors

Iby Knill was born in 1923 in Czechoslovakia. In 1944 she was deported to Auschwitz-Birkenau and selected for forced labour. She was liberated while on a death march in 1945. She did not speak of her experience for 50 years, not even to her children. © Sian Bonnell.

Source:
1854 Photography
Over 50 portraits showcase the histories and legacies of Holocaust survivors

Trude Silman, 92, is from Czechoslovakia. The Nazis murdered her father. Her mother’s fate is still unknown. She is pictured in her bedroom with her daughter Judith. © Michelle Sank.

Source:
1854 Photography
Over 50 portraits showcase the histories and legacies of Holocaust survivors

Mindu Hornick, 94, is an Auschwitz survivor. She is pictured here in her garden with her daughter Nicola. When asked about faith after her experience she said, “we just wanted to live”. © Michelle Sank.

Source:
1854 Photography
Over 50 portraits showcase the histories and legacies of Holocaust survivors

Inge Hyman (formerly Ingeborg Neufeld), was born in Vienna in 1935 and escaped with her brother and parents in 1938. She is pictured with her 3 children. She has eight grandchildren. © Anna Fox.

Source:
Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Imperial War Museum’s latest exhibition, featuring over 50 newly commissioned portraits, is a testament to the perseverance of a people who endured the unimaginable

Sigi Ciffer, born in Hungary, was the only person in his family to survive the Holocaust. Iby Knill, born in Czechoslovakia, didn’t speak about her time in Auschwitz for 50 years, not even with her children. Renate Collins, born in Prague, lost 65 members of her family in the Holocaust. Today, she wears one ring from her mother and one from her grandmother: both smuggled out of camps in loaves of bread.

Each individual is depicted in the Imperial War Museum’s (IWM) current exhibition, which features over 50 portraits of Holocaust survivors, often surrounded by their families or in the new homes they built for themselves. The images are not only a testament to the resilience of each individual, who made their way to the UK after enduring unimaginable evil, but also to the communities they have built in the 76 years since the end of the Holocaust.

Generations: Portraits of Holocaust Survivors showcases work from 13 Royal Photographic Society (RPS) fellows:  Frederic Aranda, Sian Bonnell, Jillian Edelstein, Arthur Edwards, Anna Fox, Joy Gregory, Jane Hilton, Tom Hunter, Karen Knorr, Carolyn Mendelsohn, Simon Roberts, Michelle Sank and Hannah Starkey. And, the show includes images by RPS patron, HRH the Duchess of Cambridge, whose work was specially commissioned.  “The portraits seek to simultaneously inspire audiences to consider their own responsibility to remember and to share the stories of those who endured persecution,” said curator Tracy Marshall-Grant, in a statement provided by the museum.

Frederic Aranda’s portrait of Freddie Knoller BEM is lively and joyful. The image, taken in Knoller’s home on the celebration of his 100th birthday, captures his family across three generations, all alight with smiles. In the photo, Knoller plays the cello, while strung above him are large, silver balloons, shiny in the sun’s reflection: “FREDDIE,” they read, like a declaration of life.  

Other images focus on the survivors as individuals: their relics and histories. Jillian Edelstein’s portrait of John Hajdu is dark and muted. Hajdu holds up a teddy bear – a memento from his childhood, which he spent in the Budapest ghetto – while his face remains in the shadows. Hajdu is dressed in black and set against a dark grey backdrop; only the teddy bear is spotlighted. The childhood toy, innocent and heart-breaking, reminds viewers what the Jewish community has lost and what the rest of the world must strive to remember.

Generations: Portraits of Holocaust Survivors, created in partnership with the Royal Photographic Society, Jewish News, the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust and Dangoor Education, is on display at the Imperial War Museum, from 06 August until 07 January 2022.

Nurit Chinn

Nurit Chinn is a playwright and freelance journalist. A recent graduate of Yale University with a degree in English Literature, Nurit has published work in Wallpaper* Magazine, Off Assignment, and the Yale Daily News.

No Newer Articles
1854 Media is a multi-award-winning digital media organisation with a global community including millions of photographers, arts lovers and international brands.
Our portfolio includes British Journal of Photography, the world’s oldest photography title (est. 1854), and our awards are among the most viewed photographic exhibitions in history.
Contact

Get in touch
Submit to editorial
Press enquiries

Awards

Portrait of Humanity
Portrait of Britain
Female in Focus
OpenWalls
BJP International Photography Award
Decade of Change

About

About 1854
Our History
Studio 1854
Authors
Write for us
Shop
Image Credits

Keep Inspired

As a valued member of our community, every Wednesday and Sunday, you’ll receive the best of international contemporary photography direct to your inbox.