The pioneering legacy of Inge Morath

In 2002, following Inge Morath’s (1923–2002) memorial service at the Lincoln Center, New York, several Magnum photographers gathered at the agency’s New York office. As when Morath had first entered Magnum Photos’ Paris office in 1949, the majority were still men. “Being one of the then rather rare women photographers was often difficult for the simple reason that nobody felt one was serious,” Morath once said. “I certainly do not think that I got the same forceful male brotherhood support the men got.” However, now things were somewhat different: the group rallied around discussing how to honour the photographer and the person she was. Eventually, the Canadian photojournalist Larry Towell suggested something everyone agreed on, and the Inge Morath Award (IMA) was born. The annual grant has been open to women and, later, also non-binary photographers under 30 to apply to every year since 2002. It sees one grantee receive $5000, supporting the completion of a long-term documentary project. “Our collective tribute to the spirit of Morath,” as the revered documentary photographer Susan Meiselas describes it.

Morath’s spirit was one of curiosity, adventure and defiance. She was born in Austria in 1923, the daughter of two research scientists who were Nazi sympathisers. When the Second World War broke out, the family was living in Berlin. The photographer laboured in an aeroplane factory after refusing to join the Hitler Youth. Following the war, she worked as a translator and journalist in Munich and Vienna (Morath was a linguistics major in college and could speak six languages fluently throughout her life). Then, in 1949, the photographer wound up at Magnum Photos in Paris, invited by Robert Capa, along with her then-colleague Austrian photojournalist Ernst Haas. In 1955, after working at the Paris office for several years, the photographer eventually became the agency’s first female member in Europe.