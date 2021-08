“There is always absence. We have gaps in our understanding and perception. That lack propels me forward,” says Brea Souders, a Brooklyn-based artist known for disrupting our assumptions of what photography is through a multifaceted practice that defies categorisation. Souders constantly experiments with tools, processes and strategies, creating images that are unfamiliar and unfixed. In Eleven Years, the artist’s first monograph published by Saint Lucy Books, six bodies of work spanning 2010 to 2021 evoke a sense of wonder while grappling with the enduring challenges of climate change, technology, trauma and belonging.

At first glance, it’s not apparent how deeply personal Souders’ inimitable work is. But, her multivalent way of seeing is rooted in survival, self-actualisation and awakening. Rich histories imbue her images, many of which speak to her deepest memories and, over time, reflect an archive of existence. The tension between art and science that manifests in her practice is attributed to her childhood and growing up with creative parents. Her mother was an artist and her father a physicist who “tinkered with sculpture on the side”. “Physics informs how I think about movement, optics, perception and experimentation,” Souders explains. “I [also] inherited a sensitivity to colour from my mother and always loved how she created vertical assemblies of anything she found interesting.”