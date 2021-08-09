“Your take on British identity deserves to be shared”: The Portrait of Britain jury on this year’s award

In the wake of Brexit and the events of 2020, it’s easy to see nothing but struggle in Britain’s recent history. But look closer. Because in the cracks, there is beauty: there is the strength of our communities. The resilience of our health service. The solidarity of our citizens.

Against the backdrop of a nation still picking up the pieces, Portrait of Britain is back to muse on the many faces of Britishness today. We’re on the hunt for a rich and complex variety of work that holds a mirror up to modern society: from quiet, everyday moments to landmark events; dynamic urban faces to eccentric countryside characters, and traditional portraiture to more innovative techniques.

Culminating in the nation’s biggest annual photography exhibition in collaboration with JCDecaux, Portrait of Britain offers the chance to be exhibited to millions across the UK. 200 shortlisted photographers will also be featured in the prestigious Portrait of Britain book, published by Hoxton Mini Press and distributed worldwide.

Below, we meet a selection of this year’s judging panel, who consider why Portrait of Britain is important today, and what they’re looking for in entries.