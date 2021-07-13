Tereza Červeňová: “How do you truly capture a feeling?”

“I don’t see my works as ‘projects’,” Tereza Červeňová explains. Instead, she views her works as “chapters”. The latest, With and For, focuses on the interconnectedness of family, love, memory, and self. “My life has developed since my last chapter. It wasn’t intentional, but life just happened – this new series is a reflection of that time.”

Slovakian-born, London Based Červeňová completed a BA in photography at Middlesex University London, and in 2018, graduated with an MA from the Royal College of Art. “I graduated, and after living in Greater London for five years, I moved to the centre of the city… For the first time I felt like I was building a home in London, and I was also in a developing relationship, all while navigating the pandemic, ” she explains. “[With and For] documents this time of change, and the people who are, and were, in my life. Some people come and just pass through, some people leave a trace, and some cause a revolution. That’s what happened to me – a revolution.”