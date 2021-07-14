Creating Change: Silvia Rosi on art as a form of self-reflection and recuperation

Jamila Prowse: What are the main reflections you’ve taken when looking back on the period of social isolation in your flat in London?

Silvia Rosi: I remember following the news when I was there alone, to get a sense of what was happening in West Africa in my absence. A journalist was speaking about the pandemic in Sierra Leone, and in particular about a woman that fell ill. She was living by herself in Freetown and was trying to go back home to her family village. She took a cab, but when the driver realised she was ill, he stopped the car, dragged her out, and drove off. Nobody that passed by stopped to help her as she died, and that was because of the pandemic, and the fear of the ‘other’ that it induced in people.

I realise only now how much this story influenced me to leave my flat in London, move home to Italy, helped me to come to terms with my own fear. It was a good decision to get some distance, and the making of this body of work allowed me to make sense of past events and to deal with this experience, not by storing it at the back of my mind but by transforming it into something useful.

JP: Can you talk me through the catalyst behind, and process of, building the set?

SR: I built the set with the help of my dad. It was a very engaging process of creating a space within another space. The room, in the shape of a cube, was erected inside an enclosed porch with windows that face the garden – where you could have a look from the inside, but also from the outside. The process of building the set was almost more interesting than making the images, it was the first time during the lockdown that I felt like I was still creating something in spite of all the restrictions.