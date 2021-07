The series captures women from The Hague, Berlin and Belgrade in a new book, titled Odd Time

“Portraiture fascinates me because it implies the impossible: to capture somebody,” says Serbian photographer Mirjana Vrbaški. “A human being is so complex that you can never fully understand someone in real life, let alone through an image. But maybe an image can reveal part of that complexity, and that is what drives my work.” She is discussing the impulses behind her new photobook Odd Time – a tender and tension-filled exploration of the relationships we have with ourselves, and the world around us.

Published with Kerber Verlag, Odd Time began in 2009, with a series of simple and affective portraits of women shot across The Hague, Berlin and Belgrade. Although the project deals with universal themes, Vrbaški chose to photograph women, she says, because they are “the best messengers” for her perspectives and emotions as a female photographer. Later, in 2017, she began merging images of dense and haunting forest scenes together with these pictures, adding another dimension to the visual dissonance she was looking to create. “The portraits focus on our relationship with ourselves, while the forests focus on our somewhat paradoxical alliance with the world that surrounds us,” she explains. “Together, they are the inside and outside of the same experience.”