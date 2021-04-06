Joanna Piotrowska stages images of violence and vulnerability in her latest monograph

With her eyes closed, and facial expression neutral, a woman points her right index finger at her left eye. In the following image, she uses the same hand to signal towards her clavicle. And, in the next, her finger appears to tap the inside crease of her elbow. These three images open Joanna Piotrowska’s new monograph, Stable Vices, published by Mack. The connection between each of these specific body parts—one’s eyes, their collarbones and jugular, the soft flesh of their elbow points—is their potential weakness. Self-defence instruction manuals, which fashion the body as a potential target and a potential weapon, identify these areas as sensitive pressure points. The points at which one should direct their attention to disarm an opponent during a fight. Piotrowska’s images are ambivalent: we may read her protagonist’s gestures as either an instruction (hurt them there) or an invitation (hurt me here). Throughout the book, she stages these varied simulations of violence and victimisation for the viewer in complex and enigmatic ways. They juxtapose and blur the lines between attack and defence, vulnerability and strength, aggression and passivity.

The book’s extensive selection of images derives from numerous series made by the artist over several years. Three texts break the publication into loose sections, while the mixture of photographs, all untitled, demonstrate the spectrum of interrelated concerns that drive Piotrowska’s practice. Reading the North American feminist and developmental psychologist Carol Gilligan’s work, notably the book Joining the Resistance (1991), influenced Piotrowska when creating the first series of images. The book details how adolescent girls unconsciously subordinate themselves and conform to patriarchal culture’s dominant paternalism. “The structures of domination become invisible because they have been internalized, incorporated into the psyche, they appear not as manifestations of culture but as part of nature – part of us,” Gilligan explains.