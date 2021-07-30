Sean Gallagher visualises the vastness of the climate crisis

Narrated by a local poet who explores the emotional impact of the fires upon the Cambodian people, Cambodia Burning is shot entirely via drone. From the sky, Gallagher is able to palpably visualise the vast and overwhelming reality of a climate crisis many of us struggle to grasp from the ground. “I thought it was the best way to communicate the scale of the changes happening to the country’s forests,” he explains. It also enabled him to access “off-limits” areas such as logging yards and plantations; places which typically remain hidden from public view due to the industry’s secrecy in concealing the extent of their work.

Gallagher points out that in recent centuries, both Europe and North America have cleared the majority of their forests in the name of development. Now, he says, Asia is following suit. For him, making Cambodia Burning was an attempt to inspire viewers to reflect on the effects these situations will ultimately have on all of us. Right now, he hopes it will function as a wake-up call. But in the future, it is sure to serve as a kind of evidence, too, exposing the damage done by generations past.