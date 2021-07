Like much of Vadoliya’s work, Brotherhood is intrinsically personal (“For me to connect to a project, I need to be giving something of myself in it”). The photographer’s parents are liberal, but his patriarchal Indian roots have, at times, led him to question his place in the world. “Growing up, I never felt like I was the most macho man,” he says. “But there are pressures that come with being the eldest [child]… In India, I would be expected to look after the family. That’s just how things are there.”

The idea for the series was first sparked in 2017, when Vadoliya happened across Mahtab Hussain’s You Get Me? exhibition at London’s Autograph Gallery. You Get Me? centres the experiences of young, working-class South Asian Muslim men in modern Britain, inviting audiences to rethink pervasive stereotypes of the demographic: harmful cultural tropes that label them terrorists, extremists or sexual predators. Namely, Vadoliya recalls being struck by how little he had seen British Asians represented in Western fine art portraiture until this point: “I just didn’t realise that you could explore that sort of identity in that way.”