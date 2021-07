There is no road into the Sarayaku. Only by river or air can one reach this particular stretch of the Eastern Ecuadorian Amazon; a territory of approximately 135 thousand hectares in the heart of the Bobonaza River basin. Made up of 95% primary forest, it is a land many believe to house the most diverse ecosystem on the planet.

Cretan photographer and environmental activist Evangelos Daskalakis has, to date, made two journeys to the region: six hours to reach Puyo, the biggest city of the Amazonia, he recounts, then another five hours by canoe. But despite its inaccessibility to visitors, the Sarayaku is home to seven communities of the Kichwa Native People, a population of around 1400 living in complete “respect and balance” with the land.

For the Kichwa, the Sarayaku ecosystem is an equilibrium of three essential units: Sacha (forest), Yaku (rivers) and Allpa (land). Each supports an infinity of fauna and flora; all living entities that must be protected and preserved. The Kichwa’s Declaration of 2018 states allegiance to every living thing in the forest, “from the most infinitesimal to the greatest and supreme”, and their pledge to protect all of its natural bounty: the “waterfalls, lagoons, marshes, mountains, rivers, trees.”