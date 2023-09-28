How Gareth Phillips has reimagined the photobook

Photography’s rules are made to be broken. Having become frustrated with the medium’s conventions, five artists discuss how sculpture, activism and X-rays keep photography alive in their work. Next up is Gareth Phillips

Gareth Phillips’ artistic practice focuses on disrupting conventions around photographic display and dissemination – especially the photobook format. His maquettes confront topics ranging from family trauma to mass media’s relationship with violence. He was a finalist for the 2023 Aesthetica Art Prize with Caligo, which was shown at York Art Gallery this summer

For me, there are two authorships within photography which need to exist. One is survival, which is where my editorial and commercial work comes from, and the other is my personal practice. Both have been accepted by the public and industry, but my personal practice has always been secondary with regards to how well I could carry it out. The two have had to live side-by-side.

Documentary photography is what I studied at university, but there was dissatisfaction about being part of it. It wasn’t stimulating me in the way I wanted or expected it to. The platforms in which the work was being seen and used were not conducive to how I wanted to show my work.