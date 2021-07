Coggin is a trained theatre-maker. From a young age, he was informed by teachers such as the late Rhea Gaisner to be conscious of one’s sensory experience of the world and to embrace the “full aliveness of being”. “My big takeaway from Gaisner was to be more attuned, but in the last year, with the pandemic and the compulsory mask, there was so much trauma on the street. I found myself plugging all my

senses to go grocery shopping,” he reflects. Coggin paid close attention to the ritual of donning the mask and the awkward struggle to position it comfortably. “The ear has to bear glasses, adornments and headphones,” he continues. “We’ve now had to add masks to the list of responsibilities. This already fragile organ feels under attack.”

Evident in his Clavicle Studies, Year of the Ear, and an upcoming project on the male nude, the rigour of cataloguing multiple versions of the same subject is a generative framework for Coggin. “I’m seeking adornment in service of the specificity of character,” he says. “I look at the world like theatre, and I’m looking for types. I want you to look at the ear and connect the dots between class, occupation, gender preference, generation, and so on. When you get tight on a detail of a person, the variety is infinite.” Beyond its initial read, Year of the Ear is a portrait of social healing. Coggin is chronicling how we armour ourselves to go into the world; to find normalcy, in whatever guise that takes, and renew our sense of hope for a future unknown.