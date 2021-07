In Berlin, embroidery is more than a simple expression of physicality, tactility, or an affinity for craft. Stitching is critical to the “conceptual framework” of the project, acting as a “ghost” in the landscape. “[The wall is] no longer there,” Meyer says, “but it is a weight on history and memory”. Varying in size, each of the 43 works are embroidered at a consistent resolution of 14 stitches per inch. Yet their respective cross-stitch patterns are uniquely tailored to the landscape in question. The mammoth Brandenburg Gate picture (involving over 17,000 stitches), for example, was constructed “as if tourists taking photographs were somehow trapped in the Wall.” For the Puschkinallee artwork, the stitching is present simply as a “translucent trace”, rather than an obtrusion. “I feel the embroidery both conceals and reveals simultaneously”, Meyer explains. Each gentle cross is a nod to “the wall’s psychological presence” in the landscape and psyche of modern Berlin.

Deliberate, too, is Meyer’s adoption of “pixelation” as the visual language of the embroidery. The partial “breakdown” of the photographic surface into pixelated cross-stitch is designed not only to “equate memory loss with file corruption” but refers to the “porous nature of memory”. More poignantly, still, it relates to personal trauma: namely a head injury sustained by Meyer’s brother in 2011. Fortunately Meyer’s brother’s memory was not impacted, but it was the prospect of reliving one’s past only through family photographs which lay bare to Meyer the fragility, disposability, and fallibility of images.