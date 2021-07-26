Francesca Todde illustrates the empathy and sensitivity between humans and animals

Bird educator Tristan Plot can tell if a bird is on edge from the position of its wings. Todde’s images explore this symbiotic connection with his animals

Francesca Todde met bird educator Tristan Plot for the first time in Avignon, in south-east France. Plot arrived with his two barn owls and a crow. As the crow flew towards Todde, she noticed a strange smell – one native to the bird – wafting towards her with each beat of its pitch-black wings. “It smelt like the ground, like ink. I fell in love. I took a feather that had fallen to the earth and put it in my wallet. It stayed there for the next three years,” she says.

For Milan-based photographer and publisher Todde, this marked the first day of her two-and-half-year project, A Sensitive Education. Todde is currently exhibiting the work at Cortona On The Move in Tuscany, Italy. Her images hang under a medieval castle, from the chalky ceilings of a cave. A swarm of bats that have inhabited the space weave around her work, skimming the perimeter of her delicate images. The setting is apt, considering the project’s focus on the symbiotic relationship between animals and humans. “It’s the perfect exchange,” Todde remarks.