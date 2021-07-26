Francesca Todde illustrates the empathy and sensitivity between humans and animals

What compelled Todde to study birds? The Australian ethologist Konrad Lorenz. “He talks about how jackdaws play a game when they fly. When there is a lot of wind, they keep their wings closed until the last moment. Like humans, wild animals don’t just move out of necessity.” In 2011, Todde began searching for people who work with birds, to be the subject of a new project. In 2017, she met Plot, and A Sensitive Education began.
Plot uses “soft methods” to train an array of wild birds – from swans to pigeons – so they can be used in performances. His technique revolves around eliminating stress from the birds’ environment so they better trust humans. “Tristan is really attentive to minuscule signals,” says Todde. He can tell if a bird is on edge from the position of its wings, she says, and taught Todde not to look at the birds directly, as it made them nervous. The barn owl, Boubo, was terrified of Todde’s camera lens, so she showed him the camera for 15 minutes before shooting. Averting her gaze became a mantra for the entire project, she says, even when she selected the images.