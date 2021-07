Photography can be a means of uncloaking history, revealing cultural blind spots and questioning supposed truths. Zenker, a new book published by Edition Patrick Frey, epitomises this. In it, photographers Jonas Feige and Yana Wernicke entangle themselves in a web of colonial encounters to understand a lesser-known aspect of German history. For eight years, the pair have dedicated themselves to retracing the steps of Georg August Zenker, a German gardener and botanist, who, beginning in 1889, led a research station in the German colony of Kamerun (present-day Republic of Cameroon).

Following a brief six-year tenure, Zenker was unexpectedly dismissed. It was claimed he had allowed the station to deteriorate, and his brutality had destroyed relations with the surrounding tribes. A commander also discovered that Zenker was leading a polygamous life with several African women, some of whom he had children with. Zenker left the country, only to return soon afterwards as a private citizen and settled with his family (Mavimbilla Obonono Berthe Zenker and five children) in Bipindi, deep in the jungle. He made a living collecting botanical and zoological specimens as well as ethnographic objects for German museums.