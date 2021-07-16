Behind the Cover: Rihanna shoots herself for Vogue Italia’s ‘DIY’ issue

While it may seem unnatural for a Creative Director to delegate so much, ultimately, Verderi’s true contribution to the shoot was creating space for Rihanna’s authority. “It’s very easy to speak of creative freedom,” he says, “but for me the idea has always been about actions rather than intentions.” Where he admits to perfectionism, it is a perfectionism to seeing out the vision. There is no corner cutting. In his words: “You cannot cheat, or the whole purpose falls apart.”

Should Verderi’s side-stepping of convention be seen as a slight on the craft of photography? He assures not. “There are so many layers to photography that defining it as one thing is so limiting,” he says. “I am itching to transform the conversation; to find a new relevance for photography… Or at least my perception of it.”



Indeed, amongst his weighty ambitions, Verderi’s approach is refreshingly self-aware, humble, and – in the truest sense of the word – collaborative. Rihanna’s ‘Do It Yourself’ cover is more than an experiment to prove a style icon as an image maker. It is more than the scratching of an itch between two star-crossed creatives making the best of a pandemic. Rather, Verderi’s role as self-proclaimed ‘Guardian of the Freedom’ is proof of the power of integrity, respect, and trust. It is about forging the slipstream for another’s success. And ultimately, about the power of restraint.

