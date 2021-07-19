Hoda Afshar captures the wind and rituals of the islands in the Strait of Hormuz

Running parallel to Afshar’s subjective experience is an extension of her ongoing interest in the relationship between photography and visibility. “I’m approaching it from a very different angle than I usually do in my practice,” she explains. “For example, how to image invisible entities such as the wind, spirits, magic, and so on. The idea of being possessed by history, and in this context, the history of slavery and cruelty.”

The work operates on multiple different levels. The most obvious is the dialogue between people and the landscape. Afshar collaborated with the inhabitants of these islands, who she got to know closely over the years of travelling back-and-forth, and who taught her about the history of the place. “Their narrations led the project,” she explains. “It’s multi-directional and based on incomplete knowledge, the narrative is intentionally constructed in a non-linear order and therefore is disorienting.” The levels work deeper and if one looks closely: there are faint outlines of drawings on the desert landscapes. Afshar explains that these depict the possessing wind, made by the people photographed in the book. “The fragmented text that accompanies the drawings are also taken from the interviews I did with them about the physical experience of being possessed,” she adds.

The book is also accompanied by a text, Winds of History by Michael Taussig, which eloquently contextualises the photography: “The atmospheric changes that are the winds are inconsistent and unpredictable. To the degree that the winds are the expression of history, this is history conceived of as open to chance, like witchcraft itself or the playfulness of the spirits in the winds of Africa.”