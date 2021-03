The art of David Brandon Geeting isn’t made to be translated into words. “I don’t think ‘meaning’ should ever save the work,” he says, speaking from his home in New York. “I feel like that’s a cop out.” Renowned for his loud and disorderly approach to still life, Geeting’s personal projects are objects of rife contradictions and playful peculiarity: clashing compositions that push the boundaries of colour and form, masterfully reinventing the inanimate objects we think we know.

His commercial and editorial client lists include Nike, Commes des Garçons, Miu Miu, Vogue and TIME — and it’s in many ways obvious why brands and editors have been drawn to his work. Pearl earrings piercing a banana; Chanel strewn amongst cockroaches and old salad leaves; Marc Jacobs in the fridge. Flipping notions of truth, fiction, taste and worth on their heads, Geeting constantly challenges our perceived limitations of what product and fashion photography can be. “We all know what a spoon is used for,” he muses, “or the correct way to wear a t-shirt. But imagine being an alien and seeing those objects for the first time. You might do something else with them.”

Now a decade into his career, there is a lot about Geeting’s well-documented ethos as a creator – his messy and non-linear processes; his “Fuck you, I’m going to do it my way” attitude – that leads one to wonder how he fares in the advertising world. His personal still life work is largely constructed during long and experimental solo sessions in his windowless studio; by contrast, his commercial practice sees him collaborate with art directors, set designers and prop stylists to the tune of preconceived creative treatments.

Does he struggle with protecting his artistic authorship? In short: not all that much. “There’s still a way to offer my input; to try to do what I want at first, and see how far I can push it,” he says. “And if it’s worth it to you to make a bunch of money that you can save or invest into art projects, I think it’s fine to do things that may otherwise be embarrassing. But that’s up to you.”