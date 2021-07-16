The shared lives of Malaysia’s skinheads

“I read an article about the skinhead scene in Malaysia, and it explained there were two opposing factions: a very kind of strong anti-fascist movement, and then, a neo-nazi movement, ” Kohl explains. ‘Skinhead’ —as a fashion, politic, and culture — can summon differing images for different people. The iconography finds its origins in the punk music scene of the 70s. The characteristic shaved head of skinheads has become a style adopted by both sides of the political compass. For MODA MOODY, Kohl collaborated with the anti-facist skinhead movement, a group she had been in contact with for many years prior.

Kohl’s compassion and friendship with the group is clear. The images depict the group as a family, united through shared beliefs and iconography. “Ultimately it is documentary, but I want my work to straddle the line between documentary and art,” she explains.” [The group’s] beliefs are very anti-fascist, and they spend time at this venue 10 floors up in this unassuming building. You go up the lift and then down a corridor into this room, which has been turned into a DIY gig space. There are signs everywhere which say ‘no homophobia, no racism’.”