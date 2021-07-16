<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" alt="fbpx" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=473714806349872&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Join Us

The shared lives of Malaysia’s skinheads

View Gallery 17 Photos
1854 Photography
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
The shared lives of Malaysia’s skinheads

From the series ‘Moda Moody’, © Jess Khol.

Source:
1854 Photography
The shared lives of Malaysia’s skinheads

From the series ‘Moda Moody’, © Jess Khol.

Source:
1854 Photography
The shared lives of Malaysia’s skinheads

From the series ‘Moda Moody’, © Jess Khol.

Source:
1854 Photography
The shared lives of Malaysia’s skinheads

From the series ‘Moda Moody’, © Jess Khol.

Source:
1854 Photography
The shared lives of Malaysia’s skinheads

From the series ‘Moda Moody’, © Jess Khol.

Source:
1854 Photography
The shared lives of Malaysia’s skinheads

From the series ‘Moda Moody’, © Jess Khol.

Source:
1854 Photography
The shared lives of Malaysia’s skinheads

From the series ‘Moda Moody’, © Jess Khol.

Source:
1854 Photography
The shared lives of Malaysia’s skinheads

From the series ‘Moda Moody’, © Jess Khol.

Source:
1854 Photography
The shared lives of Malaysia’s skinheads

From the series ‘Moda Moody’, © Jess Khol.

Source:
1854 Photography
The shared lives of Malaysia’s skinheads

From the series ‘Moda Moody’, © Jess Khol.

Source:
1854 Photography
The shared lives of Malaysia’s skinheads

From the series ‘Moda Moody’, © Jess Khol.

Source:
1854 Photography
The shared lives of Malaysia’s skinheads

From the series ‘Moda Moody’, © Jess Khol.

Source:
1854 Photography
The shared lives of Malaysia’s skinheads

From the series ‘Moda Moody’, © Jess Khol.

Source:
1854 Photography
The shared lives of Malaysia’s skinheads

From the series ‘Moda Moody’, © Jess Khol.

Source:
1854 Photography
The shared lives of Malaysia’s skinheads

From the series ‘Moda Moody’, © Jess Khol.

Source:
1854 Photography
The shared lives of Malaysia’s skinheads

From the series ‘Moda Moody’, © Jess Khol.

Source:
1854 Photography
The shared lives of Malaysia’s skinheads

From the series ‘Moda Moody’, © Jess Khol.

Source:
Reading Time: 2 minutes

For her latest project MODA MOODY, Jess Kohl travels to Kuala Lumpur, meeting the nation’s punk subculture

Once a year, Malaysia’s skinheads meet for dinner. MASKAD, the Malaysia Skinhead Annual Dinner & Festival, unites the nation’s punk scene, bringing various political ideologies and found-families together under one roof. Across the world at events such as MASKAD, punk lives on. Jess Kohl’s latest project, MODA MOODY, documents the lives of Kuala Lumpur’s skinheads, who she spent 10 days with. 

“My work often examines youth culture and identity, as I’m interested in people who are on a journey, coming to terms with their identity in some way,” Kohl explains. Her past projects have explored queer lives along thethe American Bible Belt, the Philippine punk scene, and Buttmitzvah, London’s queer Jewish club night.

From the series ‘Moda Moody’, © Jess Khol.

“I read an article about the skinhead scene in Malaysia, and it explained there were two opposing factions: a very kind of strong anti-fascist movement, and then, a neo-nazi movement, ” Kohl explains. ‘Skinhead’ —as a fashion, politic, and culture — can summon differing images for different people. The iconography finds its origins in the punk music scene of the 70s. The characteristic shaved head of skinheads has become a style adopted by both sides of the political compass. For MODA MOODY, Kohl collaborated with the anti-facist skinhead movement, a group she had been in contact with for many years prior. 

Kohl’s compassion and friendship with the group is clear. The images depict the group as a family, united through shared beliefs and iconography. “Ultimately it is documentary, but I want my work to straddle the line between documentary and art,” she explains.” [The group’s] beliefs are very anti-fascist, and they spend time at this venue 10 floors up in this unassuming building. You go up the lift and then down a corridor into this room, which has been turned into a DIY gig space. There are signs everywhere which say ‘no homophobia, no racism’.”

From the series ‘Moda Moody’, © Jess Khol.

“I have personal experience in trying to find the place where parts of my identity can coexist with my queer identity. I’ve been drawn to documenting these kinds of experiences,” Kohl explains. Malaysia is a majority muslim nation, and faith works in tandem with the groups punk poltiics. Contrasting stereotypical understandings of religion as conservative, traditional, and restrictive, MODA MOODY demonstrates the realities of contemporary religious life. 

At the centre of MODA MOODY, Kohl proves that the spirit of punk — its image, its music, and its beliefs — live on. Across the world, messages of unity, solidarity, and a rejection of fascism are heard. The skinheads of Malaysia, and indeed skinheads across the world, exemplify the sub-culture’s relentless strive for self expression, and the kinds of community it can create.

From the series ‘Moda Moody’, © Jess Khol.

Jesskohl.com

Isaac Huxtable

Isaac Huxtable joined the British Journal of Photography in October 2020, where he is currently the Editorial Assistant. Prior to this, he studied a BA in History of Art at the Courtauld Instititue of Art, London.

No Newer Articles
1854 Media is a multi-award-winning digital media organisation with a global community including millions of photographers, arts lovers and international brands.
Our portfolio includes British Journal of Photography, the world’s oldest photography title (est. 1854), and our awards are among the most viewed photographic exhibitions in history.
Contact

Get in touch
Submit to editorial
Press enquiries

Awards

Portrait of Humanity
Portrait of Britain
Female in Focus
OpenWalls
BJP International Photography Award
Decade of Change

About

About 1854
Our History
Studio 1854
Authors
Write for us
Shop
Image Credits

Keep Inspired

As a valued member of our community, every Wednesday and Sunday, you’ll receive the best of international contemporary photography direct to your inbox.