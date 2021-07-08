Poulomi Basu’s latest iteration of Centralia is a sci-fi short that imagines a post-apocalyptic future

Ghost Dance, a collaboration with filmmaker CJ Clarke, premiers as part of this year’s Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize

A fiery red sun pivots and burns against the black void of outer space. “They told us that the world was going to end one day, but no one imagined it would end like this,” says the narrator as Poulomi Basu and CJ Clarke’s sci-fi short, Ghost Dance, begins. The digitised voice belongs to a woman from the future: the last survivor of a global disaster, speaking “as a final act of survival,” as Basu explains. Spanning desolate rocky landscapes, fiery scenes of destruction, and real footage of conflict, the film proceeds to imagine a post-apocalyptic world: a warning of where humanity could be heading.

The 15-minute short premiered last week at The Photographers’ Gallery, as part of the 2021 Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize exhibition, featuring work by this year’s four nominees: Basu, Alejandro Cartagena, Cao Fei and Zineb Sedira. It is the latest addition to Basu’s lauded long-term documentary project and photobook, Centralia, published in 2020 by Dewi Lewis. The project blends fact and fiction to uncover the violent, largely unreported conflict between the People’s Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) and the Indian state.