“It was a very specific time to be in the UK – a time marked by a lot of uncertainty, tons of questions but also a lot of misunderstanding on both sides of the argument,” he says. “It was a void. I wanted to deal with Brexit for my MA but I was struggling a lot. The struggle was defined by uncertainty of how to proceed, of how to photograph something almost invisible, how to photograph a relationship between the EU and the UK.”

Behrendt is an award-winning photographer, whose photobook Burning down the house, 2007-2012 won first prize at the Fotobook Dummy Award in Kassel in 2013, and whose project Brave New Turkey, 2015-2017, was nominated for the New Discovery Award at Rencontres d’Arles in 2017. His work often explores topics surrounding national identity. Brave New Turkey looks at President Erdogan and his depiction of the country’s history, for example, and Morning has not dawned yet, 2016-16, explores Lithuania, the first Soviet state to declare independence in 1990. Even so, he felt he couldn’t document Brexit.