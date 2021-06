The resulting portraits are powerful and eclectic photographs imbuing both softness and strength, while re-appropriating religious symbolism. “I wanted to photograph women as reinterpretations of the traditional archetypes of virgins, mothers and whores to add nuance and defy a singular vision of what femininity is,” she says. “I come from a continent of ‘mestizaje’ where reality is often interlaced with fantasy, religion is twinned with myth, and old and new cohabit. As a result, my images are often situated between documentary and fiction and oscillate between naturalistic and surreal.” The people in her pictures are both old friends and new ones. “They’re people I met and connected with instinctively… at dance lessons, coffee shops, on strolls around the city, and even at protests,” she explains. “My practice has always been about seeking closeness and making connections.”