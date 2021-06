Born and raised in Rome, Moi is deeply motivated by the richness of history and culture there. “One element of my background that tends to spill onto my work is the coexisting influence of classical literature and mythology with Catholic culture,” he says. “Mythology is something that many share as a cultural substrate, and myths can also be stripped down to a few archetypal elements, making them extremely suited to be manipulated while already being the foundation of so much of what has been produced in terms of art and literature.” The array of connections this produces is what really excites him. He is now working on a new project that shares some elements of Wunderkammer. “I’m exploring ideas of iconography again, but this time in relation to gender representation,” he says.