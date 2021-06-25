Stephen Dupont on documenting Afghanistan’s “Forever War”

Dupont was on assignment for the French newspaper Le Figaro, which was penning a profile on Massoud, also known as the “Lion of Panjshir”, for his bravery in battles against Soviet forces. Dupont was uncertain at the time why the commander seemed content spending weeks in the company of a photojournalist. His interpreter eventually told him why: “Massoud likes you because you don’t ask anything from him, and he doesn’t really see you.” As a photographer, “it was the ultimate compliment,” says Dupont.

It was one of countless assignments that drew the Australian photojournalist to Afghanistan, where he has covered conflicts from the civil war and the rise of the Taliban in the 1990s, to the launch of “Operation Enduring Freedom” in 2001, and the ongoing war on terrorism.

Dupont first visited the country in 1993. He was covering a raging civil war in Tajikistan that had driven hundreds of thousands of Tajik Muslims to cross the border in Afghanistan and seek refuge from a bloodthirsty Communist government. By then Dupont was no stranger to conflict – he had covered Vietnam’s withdrawal from Cambodia in 1989, and fighting in Sri Lanka – but the absurdity of people seeking asylum in a country enduring its own civil war was not lost on him.

“I felt I needed to find my own story and Afghanistan was a place that didn’t have coverage, ” he says. “The pain and suffering there was way worse than I could ever have imagined.”