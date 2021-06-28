Anna Lim’s fictional disasters evoke the collective anxiety underlying everyday life in South Korea

Enlisting volunteers to act out fictional scenarios in Seoul, Lim’s latest book comments on the media’s role in perpetuating fears of an imminent disaster

In Seoul, South Korea, photographer Anna Lim’s subjects wander the streets covered in blood, their features anguished and their clothes blackened. They strike despairing poses, some wearing high-vis jackets, others hauling the wounded to safety. Around them, bystanders walk dogs, drink coffee and chat amongst themselves. There must have been a disaster, but only some people are taking part.

This is the world Lim constructed for her project Anxiety ON / OFF. Prompted by rising tensions with the nuclear-armed North following its missile tests in 2016, Lim sought to evoke a collective unease that catastrophe was just a presidential gaffe away.

Lim holds the media partly responsible for stirring this feeling: “News reports repeatedly analysed the size of the tragedy that would happen in Seoul,” she says. “I could see two kinds of reactions from people around me. Some were driven to emergency food hoarding, while others responded with a skeptical joke about inevitable death. And the real-life anxiety caused by news footage of the world’s war, disaster and terrorism naturally became… motivation for the series.”