Female in Focus x 1854 Presents: Aldeide Delgado and Anna Fox

With Female in Focus 2021 in its final two weeks for entries, we have curated a Female in Focus x 1854 Presents mini-series spotlighting voices of leading women photographers and industry figures across the world.
We speak to Aldeide Delgado, founder of Women Photographers International Archive (WOPHA), and photographer Anna Fox, founder of Fast Forward: Women in Photography, about the importance of women-centric organisations in the arts, how photography can inspire change and break down barriers, and the the importance of collaborative practice.
Female in Focus is a global award recognising women’s extraordinary contribution to contemporary photography.
See your work exhibited in a major US show, receive international press coverage, and have your work featured on 1854.photography.
All entries close 17 June 2021.