Alexandra Lethbridge has been named the winner of the Belfast Photo Festival 2021 Spotlight Award

UK based artist Alexandra Lethbridge has been announced the winner of Belfast Photo Festival’s prestigious Spotlight Award with her project The Archive of Gesture. Selected from the festival’s Open Submission entrants, the award includes a cash prize of £2,000, as well as the opportunity to exhibit as part of this year’s festival, which runs from 3 – 30 June.

Taking ‘Future(s)’ as its theme, Belfast Photo Festival 2021 will take place in venues and outdoor sites throughout the city, while also offering up an extensive month-long programme of online events exploring “environmental, social, photographic and technological futures” for those not able to make it to Belfast.

Lethbridge’s The Archive of Gesture is one of a number of outdoor exhibitions on show at Belfast’s Botanic Gardens, a hub of this year’s festival. Selected by a panel of industry experts – including curators at San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, V&A and Tate, alongside photo editors from The New Yorker and TIME Magazine – The Archive of Gesture utilises found images, still life photography and digital interventions to explore the role of gesture in communication.