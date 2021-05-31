Maija Tammi questions what it means to be human

Employing an AI robot and a tiny freshwater animal as her subjects, Tammi investigates the liminal space between life and death

Finnish photographer Maija Tammi is obsessed with mortality. Not her own, necessarily, but the idea of it. “Sometimes I think I have picked up a new theme, but then look back at the work and find that I have returned to life, death and its boundaries,” she says. “It must be a subconscious thing because I don’t intend to tackle it with every project I do.”

Try as she might, Tammi’s most recent projects, One of Them Is A Human and Immortal’s Birthday, do just that. The first, which is showing at Belfast Photo Festival this summer, is a set of photos of geminoids: hyper-lifelike robots created by Japanese inventor Hiroshi Ishiguro.

The series was made in 2016 while on a residency in Osaka, Japan. The following year, Tammi entered one of the images, a photo of a robot named Erica, into the Taylor Wessing portrait competition at the National Portrait Gallery. To her surprise, the mischievous, speculative entry was eventually shortlisted, sparking a flurry of debate around the definition of “a living sitter”: one of its key criteria.

“The androids do not pass as humans on video or face-to-face, but photography as a medium has the power to make us doubt,” she says. “One could ask if the photographs are portraits or still life – nature morte in French. It goes to show that ‘alive’ and ‘dead’ are slippery definitions when you start looking into them.”