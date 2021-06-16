Creative Seva: The print sale for India’s Covid Crisis

In Sikhism and Hinduism, Seva is a term used to describe selfless acts of service, and actions taken to better the lives of others. It forms part of the title for a print sale – Creative Seva – that is fighting for lives as India continues to struggle against the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Featuring work by 88 artists, the sale is raising funds for three organisations: Delhi-based oxygen distributors Khalsa Aid and the Hemkunt Foundation, and Feeding From Far, a Mumbai-based initiative working with the NGO Prayatna to distribute food. With 100 per cent of proceeds being divided equally between the charities, the team hopes to help those affected by the pandemic.