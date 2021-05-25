New York’s downtown drag scene as seen through Peter Hujar’s lens

New York in the 1970s was wildly different to the iconic city we know today. Rising crime, urban decline and economic stagnation plagued the metropolis, which was buried in a billion-dollar operating deficit and facing the prospect of declaring bankruptcy. However, this was also a period of artistic possibility and sexual liberation. Queer art and intimacy were finding public expression, both on the streets and in the art world. Peter Hujar captured the flourishing queer culture during the historic and generative period between the Stonewall riots and the AIDS epidemic. His photographs reflect a disarming vulnerability, lensing the lives of drag queens, queer artists and intellectuals, employing the camera to call a community into being. “He had an ability to inhabit another being’s flesh,” said his friend and peer Nan Goldin, “and there’s almost no photographer you can say that about. The more you look at his work, the deeper it goes.”

Maureen Paley’s new exhibition Backstage brings together a series of Hujar’s portraits of New York performers. Crafted in the dressing rooms of theatres, nightclubs, private homes and his understated studio on East 12th Street, the images synthesise a cultural moment: the emergence of an artistic vanguard steeped in queering performance of all kinds. Hujar cherished the underground drag scene. The element of transformation and how its participants unravelled the performative and artificial nature of gender captivated him. In Backstage, we see photographs of psychedelic drag troupe The Cockettes [below], playwright Charles Ludlam [below left] and Warhol superstar Mario Montez [below right], many of whom were Hujars’ close friends. The photographer actively avoided the fetishisation of queer culture that has become all too familiar in contemporary photography. Instead, Hujar animates the possibility for desire, connection and expression outside the realm of heteronormativity. The result is a celebration and commemoration of the downtown art scene manifested by a true insider’s tender vision.