The experiences of growing up in Mexico City and being a migrant have both deeply influenced Alcázar-Duarte’s way of thinking and seeing. As part of her research for Second Nature, she spent a year speaking to Mexican women living in Mexico, the US and the UK, gathering over 100 accounts of racial inequality. Pre-existing cultural or social expectations, which in turn enter into algorithmic structures, can be pinpointed as the reasons for such experiences. The process of making the project drew on these interviews and “became a way of representing things I couldn’t witness directly, but were present throughout my research,” says Alcázar-Duarte. These occurrences underpin negative stereotypes and perpetuate prejudices that are misleading. It brings about what she explains as, “The psychological impact of digital deceit and manipulation in which swathes of people, specifically from the Mexican community, were being ‘othered’.”

The women’s stories reveal patterns where particular sentiments surface repeatedly. Alcázar-Duarte’s human-centred approach takes these commonalities and restages them figuratively in the studio. She places her body in front of a black backdrop and uses props to emphasise how cultural stereotypes can create bias. “It raises further questions as to how mathematical algorithms are being used to classify human beings,” says Alcázar-Duarte. “The algorithm doesn’t allow for any expansion of certain conceptions from particular nationalities, such as how Mexican communities have been associated with violence, corruption and migration.”