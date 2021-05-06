“If nobody told you it was a project about refugees, you’d never know”: Emeric Lhuisset interrogates the power of perception in conflict photography

Notions of perception and representation, as shaped by the media, remained on Lhuisset’s mind until he came to shoot L’autre rive eight years later. The same fighters whom he had photographed in Iraq had fled the war to seek refuge in Europe, but were met with xenophobia and hostility from both the press and wider population. “Suddenly these Kurdish fighters, who were heroised by most westerners for their fight against Isis, were being considered parasites by many of the same people once they had crossed the sea,” he explains. Today, he presents the two series together in a bid to force viewers to confront this hypocrisy: the same faces, shown eight years apart in dramatically different lights.

L’autre rive, an intimate and affecting series of cyanotypes, documents Lhuisset’s migrant friends in the privacy of their daily lives on European soil: taking selfies, writing poetry, gazing at the stars; not as suffering or in desperation, as migrants of the refugee crisis are so often represented. “If nobody told you it was a project about refugees, you’d never know,” the photographer muses. “It could be your life, it could be mine, it could be the life of all of us.” And naturally, therein lies the point.

Usually, Lhuisset modifies the chemical process so that, when exhibited, the cyanotypes fade gradually to blue monochrome over a period of days. Thus the blue that permeates L’autre rive serves as a double metaphor: both for the Mediterranean Sea, where so many refugees – including Lhuisse’s own friend Foad – have tragically disappeared, and for Europe. “Because all of these refugees are part of the future of Europe,” he says. “They are future Europeans.”

Theatre of War / L’autre rive is on show at TJ Boulting Gallery, Fitzrovia, until 22 May 2021 The exhibition is sponsored by Beyond Print.