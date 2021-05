Individuality is a quality we all strive for on some level, whether consciously or unconsciously, through the way we present and express ourselves and the way we engage with the world around us. Though we intrinsically seek community and togetherness, we also desire to be unique.

This desire can manifest in many ways: perhaps our clothes distinguish us from others, or our hobbies and interests deviate from the norm, or maybe the groups we belong to simply sit outside of the mainstream. Throughout history, many countercultural movements have placed individuality at the core of their belief systems, from the hedonistic surfing scene of the 60s and 70s which gave its members space to be themselves and respite from society’s constraints, to Harlem’s Ballroom scene in the 80s which gifted us with the now iconic Vogue dance form and prioritised above all else the freedom for self-expression.