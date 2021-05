Sheth is the director of photography at The Sunday Telegraph’s supplement magazine, Stella. Here, she discusses how she got into picture editing, and shares valuable advice for aspiring editorial photographers

Krishna Sheth never studied photography. “I’d always found it interesting; I always thought it wasn’t as easy as it seemed on the outside,” says the now-director of photography at Stella Magazine, recalling the moment when, working at the Sunday Express during her 20s, she finally decided to accept a role on the picture desk. “I started basically from scratch, not knowing anything.”

Sheth quickly got hooked on the research aspect of the job, which made her feel “like a detective. You really had to think outside the box”. These were the mid-90s, before stock libraries were digitised; she worked at a typewriter, and sourced images by calling in transparencies. The Express alone employed 10 couriers whose sole job was to collect and deliver transparencies to her desk.

Her earliest assignments involved researching images for a story about an aircraft that had disappeared in the Bermuda Triangle, and landing a then rarely-seen image of Mohamed Al-Fayed through sheer persistence: turning up at another paper’s office and waiting for three days until she was given what she needed. “I felt so alive looking for something, trying to get to the bottom of something,” she says, explaining how she moved between papers, freelancing and researching. “Back then we did serious journalism, so stories weren’t just about celebrities, it was about murder, it was about gangs, it was about war, and that’s what I really enjoyed: every day I learned something that I never knew about,” she says.