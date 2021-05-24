Female in Focus x 1854 Presents: Ngadi Smart

With Female in Focus 2021 in its final month for entries, we dive into an 1854 Presents mini-series spotlighting voices of leading women photographers and industry figures across the world.

Photographer, designer and illustrator, Ngadi Smart joins us to discuss her approach to decolonizing photography and her experience in the industry. Ngadi explores the importance of self identification and presentation when in front of the lens, her approach to photography across Africa and valuable insights for emerging photographers.