Mao Ishikawa’s latest monograph traces the artist’s long-term observation of the diversity and tensions of Okinawa

Born and raised in Okinawa during its occupation by the US military, for over three decades Ishikawa has documented narratives of tension, joy, and marginalisation on the southern Japanese island

Following the Japanese surrender at the end of the second world war, the US took control of Okinawa, the southern islands of Japan. In 1971 the islands were handed back to Japanese administration, but the military’s presence is still pertinent today, with army bases occupying almost a fifth of its land.

Born in Okinawa in 1953, Mao Ishikawa grew up hearing stories of soldiers brutalising the local population. Whether intentional or accidental, it seemed that they never faced repercussions. It appeared that the constitution did not protect Okinawans, which made her question their identity within Japan, and whether they were, in fact, Japanese. In her new monograph Bad Ass and Beauty – One Love, which spans 15 series across over three decades of work, Ishikawa explains how this very question led her to photography in the early 1980s. She wanted to document the US bases – which still cover 25 percent of the islands today – and investigate their place and impact on Okinawa and its people.