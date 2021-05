What kind of world do we want to collectively create? That’s the question at the heart of the 2021 Belfast Photo Festival. “In our era of pandemics, climate chaos, global migration and political turmoil, we believe there has never been a more important time to connect audiences to the work artists are making,” says Clare Gormley, the festival’s Head of Programmes. “Artists are adept at problem-solving, world-making and asking questions about the future of society. They challenge us to see the world from new angles and perspectives, and we need this kind of ingenuity and creativity right now.”

Programmed around the theme of ‘Future(s)’, this year’s roster of exhibitions is underpinned by a sense of urgency. Tackling subjects as diverse and far-reaching as protest, surveillance and the advancement of technology, the festival runs throughout June in venues and public places across the city, as well as online. In the gardens of Belfast’s Queen’s University, the South African visual activist Zanele Muholi presents their first major UK show since their Tate Modern exhibition earlier this year. With work from Muholi’s ongoing project Somnyama Ngonyama, the exhibition mines themes of labour, racism, Eurocentrism and sexual politics.