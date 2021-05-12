Female in Focus: Joanna Milter on championing a gender-equal photography industry

What advice do you have for women and non-binary photographers thinking of applying to Female in Focus 2021?

If you’re thinking about submitting a series of up to 10 photos, please submit your strongest work. For example, if you only have seven or eight images that really stand out in a series, it’s fine to submit fewer than 10 photos.

For your written statement, please lay out any factual information about the photos at the beginning of the statement. The who/where/when/what/why: who’s in these photos, where are we, when were they taken? I encourage you to give us factual information before you explain any of the themes or subtext of your project. The judges will be looking at hundreds of entries, and when we come upon each project, the first thing we’ll want to know is: what am I seeing here?