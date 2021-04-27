Objectifs’ Emmeline Yong on Shifting the Mindset of the Photography Industry

What do you think we can all do to make the photography industry more gender-balanced?

The gatekeepers at institutions, including creative directors, editors and curators, may still have an inherent or systemic bias, that supports a certain type of work or pedigree of photographers. I believe that having diversity at a decision-making level can open channels to different voices and lived experiences.

Because we’re still at a point where there is disparity, I think there remains a need to create concerted opportunities and platforms that can help level the playing field. When we have a shift in mindset in the industry, it can then begin to change itself.