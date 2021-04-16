Female in Focus 2021: Meet the Judges

What do you think we can all do to make the photography industry more gender-balanced?
I think as editors we have a responsibility to ensure that the stories being told are from multiple and diverse perspectives across gender, but also across geography, race and background. The more that this kind of work is seen in the photography industry, the better because, for a long time, I feel like mainstream imagery has been very homogenised. Sharing and celebrating representative work increases the appetite for it too, because it just becomes more seen. But also, it’s about mindful hiring policies. More opportunities should be given to women and non-binary photographers from different backgrounds early on in their careers, and I don’t think that you always need a degree from a top school to prove that you’re talented. In that respect I actually think that social media has been really helpful, it’s a great way to showcase your work and get your foot in the door.
What advice do you have for women and non-binary photographers thinking of applying to Female in Focus 2021?
Be true to yourself and the stories that you want to tell. I often see a lot of work that is very much in the style of such and such photographer, and while we are all inspired by what has come before us, the photography that always stands out to me is work that feels personal and a little bit different. I think that capturing the nuance of any subject works best when you are wholly invested in it.