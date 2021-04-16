Female in Focus 2021: Meet the Judges

“More opportunities should be given to women and non-binary photographers from different backgrounds early on in their careers, and I don’t think that you always need a degree from a top school to prove that you’re talented.”

Back for its third edition, Female in Focus is an award that celebrates the work of world-class women and non-binary photographers around the world. Conceived to help address gender inequality in the industry and champion underrepresented talent, this year the award will culminate in a major exhibition in the US.

BJP caught up with Holly Fraser – Editor-in-Chief of WePresent and a Female in Focus 2021 judge – to hear her insights on how far women have come in the photography industry, how far they have to go, and what she’s looking for in entries this year.