Chris Buck’s latest publication reveals the nuanced experiences of the romantic partners of strippers

Over six years, Buck photographed and interviewed the romantic partners of 40 strippers across North America. Here, he shares some of their stories

Jealousy, betrayal, heartache are the emotions one would expect to feel at the prospect of their partner engaging in a sexual act with another person. But what if it was part of their job?

Chris Buck spent six years interviewing and photographing the romantic partners of 40 strippers. Travelling across North America, including to New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Tampa, Portland, New Orleans, and Toronto, Buck was driven by one question: “How is it tenable to date an exotic dancer?”

“This is what drove the project from the beginning until it was completed,” he explains. Buck met many of his participants by placing ads in “adult classified“ sections, but also through word-of-mouth, and inside the clubs themselves. While he found that some individuals were at peace with their partners’ professions, others found it challenging. “Ultimately, I think that most of the partners were in the middle, able to compartmentalise the dancers’ practice as work, but sometimes having doubts, or struggles with jealousy,” he says.

Buck’s portraits and accompanying interviews are now published in a book, Gentlemen’s Club. On reflection, Buck was never truly satisfied by the explanations given by his participants. “I do not see that as a failure of the project, but perhaps its greatest strength,” he says. “I was driven by my curiosity and desire to know and understand the complications of these relationships… As I did more interviews, and learned more about the realities of the culture and relationships around strip club dancers, they became more nuanced and rich.”

Here, Buck shares some of the images, and excerpts of the interviews, from his latest publication.