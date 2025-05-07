Ceremony and the conclave: tender images capturing the farewell of Pope Francis

Benjamin Eagle photographs the late Pope’s funeral at the Vatican City, Rome in arresting black and white

“World leaders, dignitaries and religious figures united under a grey sky at St Peter’s Square on the 26 April 2025, to pay their final respects to Pope Francis, the 266th Bishop of Rome. Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88, made his final public appearance on Easter Sunday.

In keeping with one of his final acts – to simplify papal rites, strip back elaborate rituals and scale back processions – the funeral was marked by a sense of humility, reflecting the legacy of the pope devoted to service.” – Benjamin Eagle