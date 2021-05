There is a duality in the profession, Geoushy explains. The women are seen as part of the family, sometimes even acting as matriarch, while also being an outsider, an employee referred to as “the help.” This blurred line can lead to difficulties.

The women are paid by the day, which restricts their freedom and makes them dependent on the employer. But, despite the lack of legal validity and security in the domestic industry, housekeeping can also keep their entire families financially supported. Each woman’s experience is unique, but a lack of medical insurance paired with debt are common issues within the profession. “Queuing for very basic treatment compromises their work days,” she explains. With limited savings, many women are forced to borrow money, resulting in debts that can’t easily be paid back. This keeps the women stuck in their jobs, and with no legal recourse available, there can be nowhere to turn. “Many men in the family might not like ‘their’ women working in housekeeping, yet once they start getting money from them, they begin to accept it,” Geoushy explains. “Some men actually send their daughters and wives to work, and they live off what they make, taking control of their income. These women quite literally are the breadwinners.”