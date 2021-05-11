“As humans, we must strive to survive”: Timely stories of strength and agency from the BJP International Photography Award 2020 Single Image Show

From Icelandic glaciers to Irish diners, domestic shots made in isolation to delicate odes to women’s bodily autonomy, the BJP International Photography Award 2020 Single Image Show – currently on show at Seen Fifteen Gallery, Peckham, until 22 May – is a rich and timely curation of photography from around the world.

Now in its 16th edition, the BJP International Photography Award recognises contemporary masters of photographic storytelling, as selected by a jury of curators, editors and directors from leading institutions. While there is no single narrative that ties the Single Image Show together, the exhibition presents vivid and affecting stories of strength, togetherness, struggle and loss, as told by some of today’s finest image-makers.

Here, we hear from five artists on the work featured.