Bristol Photo Festival: building a lasting legacy

Bristol is a city of networks. From the global maritime history to its more recent reputation as a cultural beacon, it is a place built on interconnections. Bristol Photo Festival (BPF), a newcomer to the city’s cultural sphere, wants to celebrate these connections, showcasing talent from both local and visiting artists. Curated around the theme A Sense of Place, the festival rethinks how art can serve its people, and how people can engage with art.

“Bristol has such an immensely diverse population,” explains Tracy Marshall-Grant, festival director. “I don’t just mean it’s citizens. It’s diverse in terms of its culture, It’s an immensely passionate place with this old-school environment, while also having an urban sophistication. We are situated right next to some amazing wildlife and nature, and we’re immensely passionate about art.” Marshall-Grant arrived in Bristol an outsider in 2019, building the festival team from an open call for members. “We were keen to include those from in and around the city, but also international perspectives,” she explains. Her love for the city is clear. “Bristol brings different dynamics and energies from all these different boroughs, counties and countries. Everyone who lives in Bristol, whether they’re from here or not, is immensely proud.”