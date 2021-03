Photographing allotments and community gardens across the city, Hoare sheds light on the communities of people that inhabit these temporal spaces

As a city-dweller, if there is one lesson learned from this pandemic, it is humankind’s innate need for nature. When the UK lockdown began to ease in the summer of 2020, Londoners flocked to parks and community greens, laying claim to patches of grass and spots of sun, even just for a day. Gardening became a mainstream trend; many took to their balconies, creatively installing flower beds and vegetable patches, growing tomatoes on their windowsills, nurturing cuttings from every plant in their home. But, there were also the lucky ones, those who had endured years-long waitlists for a plot of land to make their own: an allotment. And, as one of the few places people were permitted to visit during lockdown, for many, the allotment became both a sanctuary and a necessity.

Commissioned by Bristol Photo Festival, in April 2020 Chris Hoare set out to photograph allotments and community gardens across Bristol. “As someone who has never had an allotment, I found them incredible,” says Hoare, describing the greenhouses, barbeques, and trampolines that people had built and installed over decades of owning these temporal pieces of land. The resulting photobook, Growing Spaces, published by RRB Books, is currently available for pre-order, and the work will be exhibited at Bristol Photo Festival this summer. Fittingly, it will be presented outdoors, in the University of Bristol’s Royal Fort Gardens.